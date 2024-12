IndiGo ची ख्रिसमसनिमित्त जबरदस्त ऑफर..! ट्रेनच्या तिकीटात करा विमान प्रवास, केवळ दोनच दिवस संधी

IndiGo's Getaway Sale is live.🎁

Book flights with fares starting at just ₹1,199.

Additionally, save up to 15% on select 6E Add-ons and get XL seats starting at ₹599.

The sale ends on 25th December, 2024. Book now: https://t.co/dj82DlGwPw. T&C Apply. #goIndiGo@FederalBankLtd pic.twitter.com/OBAWE2EICv