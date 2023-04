Bilawal Bhutto Goa Visit : तब्बल १० वर्षांनंतर पाकिस्तानी मंत्री भारताच्या दौऱ्यावर, कारण काय?

FILE - Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on March 9, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. Pakistan's top diplomat Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to India in May for a meeting of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday, April 20. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (AP)