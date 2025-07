जगदीप धनखड यांची प्रकृती पूर्णपणे ठीक, आता सप्टेंबरमध्ये काहीतरी घडेल; संजय राऊतांचा मोठा दावा

Noida, India- June 23, 2025:Vice president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the 99th Annual Meet and National Conference of Vice Chancellors, organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Amity University, Noida, on Monday. In his address, the vice president highlighted the importance of aligning Indian higher education with global standards while retaining its core values. The two-day conference, themed �Envisioning Future Higher Education: The Pivotal Role of India�, brings together over 300 vice chancellors and education leaders from across the country, in Noida, India, on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)